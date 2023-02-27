Obituary: Delancy, Clyde Earl “Pete”

Clyde Earl “Pete” Delancy, 77, of Williamstown, West Virginia, went to be with the Lord on February 26, 2023.

He was born in Parkersburg on July 05, 1945, a son of the late Wirt Newman Delancy and Isa Louise (Brookover) Delancy.

Clyde was Baptized at Briscoe Run and worked at Fenton Glass, and retired from Marietta College.

He enjoyed camping, stock car racing, and traveling in West Virginia.  He loved his family and was married to his loving wife Vera M. (Barton) Delancy for 57 years.

Clyde is survived by three sons, Rodney E. Delancy (Wendi) of Williamstown, West Virginia, Randall E. Delancy (Vera) of Williamstown, West Virginia, and Ronald E. Delancy (Christina) of Williamstown, West Virginia, two grandsons, Wyatt E. Delancy and Waylon E, Delancy, one sister, Ellen Flowers of Waverly, West Virginia, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Clyde was preceded in death by his wife, Vera M. (Barton) Delancy, and two brothers, Gene, and Bill Delancy.

Per his request, there will be no visitation. A private family service will be held at a later date at Burnt Hill Cemetery.  Arrangements entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

