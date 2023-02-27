Obituary: Gorham, Robert Earl

Robert Earl Gorham, 92, of Barlow, Ohio, died on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at the Arbors in Marietta, Ohio. Robert was born June 14, 1930, to Samuel and Nellie Hayes Gorham in Barlow, Ohio.

Robert was a 1948 graduate of Vincent High School and was the last remaining male member of his class. He retired from Ohio Power in Beverly, Ohio. Robert was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed watching Dale Earnhardt. He enjoyed woodworking and making woodcrafts. Robert was a family man and enjoyed spending time with his family. Robert enjoyed vacationing in Myrtle Beach and mowing his yard. He would fix anything for anyone.

He is survived by his two daughters Sandra Gorham (Tom West) and Debbie Cunningham (Rod); his granddaughter Alisha Foust (Jeron); great-granddaughters Piper and Sophia Foust; five step-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren; and his dog “Buddy.”

He is preceded in death by his wife Carol Pugh Gorham, whom he married September 19, 1954; his infant son John David; sister Rachael; and brothers Ralph and Charles Gorham.

Funeral services will take place on Monday, February 27, at 1:00 at the Barlow Chapel of Cawley and Peoples Funeral Homes. Visitation will take place from 11:00-1:00 pm. Burial at Barlow Central Cemetery will occur following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Barlow Presbyterian Church, P O Box 146, Barlow, OH 45712, or the Barlow Fire Department at, PO Box 121, Barlow, OH 45712.

Cawley and Peoples Funeral Homes is honored to serve the Gorham family

