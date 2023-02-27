Obituary: Holder, Joann Katherine Klink

Joann Katherine Klink Holder, age 85, passed away peacefully on Feb. 9, 2023. She was the daughter of Clayton and Ruth Klink of Greensburg, Indiana.

The eldest of four girls raised on a farm, Joann attended Wittenburg University and achieved a two-year teaching certificate. She later attended Ohio University and completed a four-year education degree. She began her teaching career in Columbus, OH.

She and her husband, Ralph, were married for 63 years and spent the majority of those years in Belpre, OH. Joann spent 34 years teaching Kindergarten-First Grade with the Belpre City Schools.

Her greatest love was teaching young students to read, and she created many innovations to help her students succeed, such as bringing members of her husband’s football team into her classroom as reading buddies. Joann was highly involved with Belpre High School athletics to help support her husband as a coach. Belpre football had the best-printed program in the conference for years because of her relentlessness, and she gamered support from all the area businesses.

Her second career included sitting on the Board of Directors of Belpre First Federal and later serving as their Marketing Director.

She loved this job because it allowed her to be out in the community working with business owners and keeping a pulse of developments in the area. She and her husband also began a house rental business which operates as Holder Harbour in Belpre.

Joann was always looking for ways to improve her community, and she pioneered many initiatives through Belpre Woman’s Club and the Ohio Federation of Women’s Clubs, Music By The River, United Way, Belpre Area Community Development Foundation, Delta Kappa Gamma, Smoot Theatre Board, Artsbridge, Belpre In Bloom, and Safetytown.

She was a member of the Belpre Congregational Church.

Joann is survived by her husband, Ralph, and three children, Mike ( Kelly), Leesa, and Lee (Ellesor). She has six grandchildren: Alex Bell, Erik Bell, Katie Bell, Shawn Holder, Jorden Holder, and Rachel Holder. She also has one surviving sister, Mary Beth Tate (Charles), and God-children Jim and Jayne Maerker.

The family would like to thank Shrivers Hospice for their excellent care.

Services will be held at the Belpre High School gymnasium on Feb.25 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service.

