Obituary: Hollister, Ruth Eileen Williams

Ruth Eileen Williams Hollister died February 25, 2023, at the age of ninety-seven. She was born on March 16, 1925, in Graysville, Ohio, to Glenn and Myrtle Williams. She was a graduate of Graysville High School, where she was a cheerleader and a member of the debate team.

After graduation, she moved to Marietta, where she was employed at Montgomery Wards. It was then that she met the love of her life, Dunham Hollister. They were married at the Norwood Methodist Church on July 20, 1945. After their marriage, Ruth relished her chosen life as a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and homemaker. Ruth and Dunham enjoyed a blessed and joyous life together until Dunham’s death in 2001.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Ruth was preceded in death by her sisters, Geneva Zoller and Thelma Lescharia, and her great-granddaughter Kate Elizabeth Hollister.

She is survived by her brother Paul Williams (Kathy), Sons Dunham, Jr. (Edie) and Jeffrey (Nancy), grandchildren Jonathan (Lanie), Jeremy (Fernando), Justin (Raina), Emily, Kate (Brandon), and Jim (Bev) as well as great-grandchildren Meridian, Jaxson, Cora, Judson, and Kyle, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, and her dear friend Dorothy Putnam.

Ruth was a member of the Norwood United Methodist Church for over 70 years, during which she and Dunham served as MYF leaders and members of the Homebuilders Class. She was involved with various Circles through the years and participated in numerous church activities, including the Thanksgiving dinner, which she so enjoyed. She also did volunteer work at the Ewing School.

She spent thirteen wonderful years at The Pines at Glenwood Assisted Living facility, where she enjoyed the fellowship of all those around her. The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the staff of The Pines and her friends there for making Ruth’s life there filled with love and lasting friendships. She was loved, and she loved in return.

Her last months were spent at Harmar Place, where she received the same loving care she had received at The Pines. She was ministered to by the folks at Ohio’s Hospice, who likewise provided exceptional care.

The family requests that donations be made to your favorite charity in lieu of flowers.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (March 3) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, with burial following in Putnam Cemetery. The family will greet friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.