Obituary: Hurst, Lula Belle

Lula Belle Hurst, 80, of Marietta, OH, passed away February 14th, 2023, at Arbor’s of Marietta. Born March 11, 1942, in Marietta to Clifford Lee and Virginia Emma Hurst.

Lu was raised and lived in Marietta. She graduated from Marietta High School In 1960 and graduated from Nationwide Beauty Academy, Columbus, OH, in 1961. She was a hairstylist, manager of Ash Millinery Hat Store, and bookkeeper at Heck’s Department Store.

Lu enjoyed doing crafts, needlepoint, embroidery, macramé, eating out, having her hair done, going to visit her sister Tammy, Dave, and family in Florida, and spending time with her sister-in-law Sharon. Lu attended First Baptist Church and Church of God.

She loved her daughter, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren very much. She always enjoyed family get-togethers. She will be missed by all.

She is survived by her daughter, Kim Brashear of Marietta; granddaughters, Misty Stefano (Nick) of Worthington, OH, Amber Blascyzk (Rob) of Williamstown, WV, Dylan Holdren of Marietta, OH; great-grandchildren, Kenan Brashear, Marcus, and Madeline Blasczyk; sisters, Jenny Ellis of Marietta, OH and Tammy Schmidt (Dave) of New Smyrna, FL; brothers, Cliff Hurst (Carolyn), Bernard Hurst (Jenny), Fred Hurst (Bonita); sister-in-law, Sharon Hurst of Marietta, OH.

Special thanks to sister-in-law Sharon Hurst for always caring for Lu, the doctors and staff at Marietta Memorial Hospital, and Arbor’s of Marietta for their kindness and care.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation will be observed, with private services to be held at a later date.

