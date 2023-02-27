Obituary: Kerby, Wanda Margaret

Wanda Margaret Kerby, 88, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, Marietta, Ohio. She was born in Calhoun County, WV, to the late Orde C and Nellie Husk Starcher. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Holly Richard “Jack” Kerby; her daughter Marsha Y. Kerby; sister Murline J Coon and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Kerby attended Calhoun County Schools. Her life was dedicated to taking care of her family in her home and as a foster grandmother for Wirt County Primary School. A Christian, she attended Island Run Community Church; she enjoyed watching kids, working puzzles, cooking, canning, and going to Amish country.

She is survived by her children Rhonda (Dennis) Deem, Lyle (Judy) Kerby, Justin (Becky) Kerby, and John (Debbie) Kerby; grandchildren Katherine (Kurt) Starcher, Amy (Wayne) Harvey, Brianne (Time) Higgins, Jayme Kerby, Alicia Stephens, Kenny (Jaime) Kerby, Sarah (Jerod) McCloy and Seth (Jalyn) Kerby; great-grandchildren Jeremy (Abbie) Kerby, Remington, Waylon, Griffin, Dylan, Chloe, Kylee, Jacob, Kolten, Jacksen, Landen, Allie, Abbie and Tyler and great-great-grandchildren Analeigh and Emberly; a sister-in-law Betty Kerby and a special sister Eula Starcher.

Visitation will be Tuesday, February 28, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV. Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. The interment will be at Bryner Chapel, Joker, WV. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Kerby family.

