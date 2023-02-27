Obituary: Lafferre, David W.

David W. Lafferre, 55, of Ravenswood, West Virginia, passed away suddenly Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Jackson General Hospital, Ripley, West Virginia.

He was born September 19, 1967, a son of the late Leonard Earl and Wanda Pauline Mills Rowley.

David was a 1987 graduate of Killeen High School, Killeen, Texas. He then moved to the Ravenswood area, where he worked and retired as a contractor for DuPont.

He enjoyed woodworking, working on cars, and being outdoors. David loved his family and spending time with them, especially the pool league with his boys. His grandchildren were his pride & joy.

Those left to cherish his memory include his love of 28 years, Betty Jane Miller; daughter, Billie Renee Sutton (Matt); sons, Timothy Lafferre, Willie Conner, and Eddy Conner (Shara); sister, Tammy Reed; brothers, Roy Buchanan (Karen) and Chuck Mills; grandchildren, Gabriel Conner, Gracelyn Sutton, and Nevaeh Sutton; aunts, Ruby Henthorn (Coy) and Mary Griffith (Jim); and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, whom David called “Angel”, Gavin Conner, on October 22, 2020.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home. His loved ones will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home has been entrusted by the loved ones of David Lafferre to assist with arrangements. Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a memory or message of comfort by signing the online guestbook.

