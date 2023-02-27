Obituary: Lane, Michele Caplinger Yost

Michele Caplinger Yost Lane, 47, of Belleville, WV, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at home after a long battle with cancer.

She was born on April 22, 1975, the daughter of Richard Caplinger and Karen Drain (Donnie).

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sons, Anthony Caplinger and Ayden Yost (Sarah); step-sons, Caleb and Ethan Lane; brothers, Nathan and Kenny Caplinger; dad, Larry Caplinger; uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and lots of great friends; and beloved Bella.

She is preceded in death by her father, Richard Caplinger, and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held two hours prior, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be no burial to follow.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.