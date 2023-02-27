Obituary: Lynch, Elsie Wyonema

Elsie Wyonema Lynch of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Friday, February 24, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at WVU Medicine Camden Clark. Born in Parkersburg, WV, she was the daughter of the late Willie Oren and Mary L Patterson Lynch. She cared for her home and family, working within the home and babysitting. Mrs. Lynch was a member of New Home Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Junior Lynch, sisters Betty Trembly and Helen Lynch, and her grandmother, who raised her, Lavinia Lockhart Lynch.

She is survived by her children Carla Miller of Waverly, WV, Mark (Margie) Lynch of Elizabeth, WV, and Gregory (Deadra) Lynch of Palestine, WV; grandchildren Angel (Joe) Aronhalt, Gregory (Angela) Lynch, Ashley (Jamie) Smith, Matthew (Renee) Lynch, Brandi (Jeff) Arnold; 20 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 4, 2023, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Matheny Whited Funeral Home and Sunday, March 5, 2023, beginning at 9:00 am until the time of the service. Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mayberry Cemetery.

Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Lynch family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.