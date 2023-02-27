Obituary: McDonald, Louise

Louise McDonald of Belpre, Ohio, peacefully passed into eternity on February 21, 2023, at the age of 94, two months shy of celebrating her 76th wedding anniversary with her husband, Robert. She was born and raised in Belpre, graduated from Belpre High school, and was a lifelong Belpre resident.

Louise spent her early married years as a homemaker while serving as a girl scout leader and working with the Belpre P.T.A. and band boosters. In 1968, she began working as the telephone operator at St. Joseph’s Hospital, retiring as a supervisor after 25 years of service. Louise loved to cross-stitch, do needlepoint, and crochet, showering many with her hand-made shawls and afghans.

She was a devoted Christian woman with a beautiful soprano voice who loved to sing hymns to the Lord and was actively involved for many years working with the Churches of Christ in Washington County.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents, P.B. and Florida Lott.

Louise is survived by her husband, Robert B. McDonald, son Robert W. McDonald (Diane) of Nelsonville, and daughter Janet Chambers (Robert), grandchildren Ashley Guerra (Keith), Ivy Baca (Ruben), and great-grandchildren Cayden and Emma Guerra and Grayson and Teagan Baca all of Albuquerque, NM.

Services will be on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 1:00 PM at the Belpre Church of Christ, with Ron Laughery, Roger Rush, and Jeff Stevenson officiating. Friends may call at the church on Monday from 11:00 AM till the time of services.

Burial will follow in the Sunset Memory Gardens Mausoleum. Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre, is assisting the family with arrangements.

