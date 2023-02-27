Obituary: Morris (Aulabaugh), Terry E.

Terry E. Morris (Aulabaugh) was born on March 22, 1953, in Parkersburg, WV, and died on February 26, 2023.

She was the daughter of Eugene O. Morris and Norma J. Morris (Powell), one brother, Michael Morris, and wife, Margaret Morris. She has three children- son- Anthony Pfalzgraf (and Becky), daughter Carrie Pfalzgraf, and daughter Michele Davis. 6 grandchildren, three sons-in-law, Lance Aulabaugh and daughter-in-law Chele Aulabaugh of Gainesville, FL. Mark Aulabaugh of Seymour, Texas, and Matthew Aulabaugh of Fla.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Emmett Aulabaugh. He was born in Berkeley Springs, W.Va.

Memorial services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society).

