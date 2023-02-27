Obituary: Newlon, Kevin Dwight

Kevin Dwight Newlon, 62, of Parkersburg, passed away February 23, 2023, at Mercy Health - Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati, OH.

He was born on July 22, 1960, in Parkersburg, WV, the son of the late Charles and Mary Lou Newlon Burchard.

Kevin was a 1979 graduate of Parkersburg High School and always enjoyed class reunions. He enjoyed following politics, especially at election time. Kevin also enjoyed going annually to the Indy 500, which he started going to in 1973 with his uncle Larry Newlon and rarely missed.

Kevin is survived by his brother Michael Newlon (Tracy) of Davisville, WV, nephew Matt Newlon (Andrea) of Belpre, niece Cinda Rinard (Jordan) of Xenia, OH, uncle Larry Newlon of Parkersburg, cousins Sandra Arnold, Carl and Debbie Beall, Tyler Hines, and special friends Rob Parrish, Yale and Karmyn Conley, Doug Flint, Eric Stephenson, all from his 1979 graduating class.

Funeral services will be 1 pm Saturday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Pastor Dwight Brohard officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be from 5 - 8 on Friday and for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

