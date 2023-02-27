Obituary: Page, Jacqueline A. (Jackie)

. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Jackie was a faithful woman who loved the Lord and her family.

Jackie was born on June 15, 1936, in New Philadelphia, Ohio. She was one of five children born to Henry and Ida Clatterbuck Poletti. She was a graduate of Uhrichsville High School class of 1954. Jackie married her high school sweetheart, Milton Exton Page, on June 26, 1954. Jackie devoted her life to serving others, first as a nurse’s aide, then as a loving wife and mother, and later working with the blind and hearing impaired. Jackie retired from Marietta City Schools after working 27 years as a teacher’s aide with the blind and hearing impaired. She enjoyed camping and traveling with family and friends.

Jackie was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Marietta, Ohio. She volunteered her time cooking and serving free meals to the community. She also volunteered to make sleeping bags for those in need.

Jackie was preceded in death by Milton after 55 years of marriage, her siblings Reeda Slocum, Dale Poletti, Linda Recco, brother-in-law Andy Page, and sister-in-law Guinevere (Donald) Legg.

Jackie is survived by her two sons, Milton Keith (Carol) Page and Kevin Page, and daughter, Andrea (Jerry) Dye. She is further survived by her 7 grandchildren: Melisa (Matthew) Hansell, Jacqueline (Kris) Miller, Jessica (Daniel) Meehan, Adrian (Alan) Coleman, Tim (Megan) Dye, Natalie (Avery) Dye, Joshua Page, and 11 great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by her sister Karen Garabrandt, sisters-in-law Charity Page and Phyllis Poletti, brother-in-law George Slocum, and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Jackie’s special neighbors and church family who have been so kind and thoughtful, and would also like to thank the wonderful people of Hospice.

Services will be on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre, with Pastor Cheryl Arnold officiating.

Visitation will be on Monday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Graveside Services will be on Tuesday at 2:00 PM at the Union Cemetery in Urichsville, Ohio, with Pastor Dan Legg officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

