Obituary: Petry, Carl Ray “Chico”

Carl Ray “Chico” Petry age 69, of Macksburg, OH, passed away suddenly Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital in Marietta, OH. He was born October 29, 1953, in Caldwell, OH, a son of the late Austin Ray and Mary Evealena “Kitty” Armstrong Petry.

He worked for 16 years in the Oilfield, also for Birmingham Bolts in Marietta and Med Tech in Byesville. He served his community for 25-plus years as an Aurelius Township Trustee. He was a member of the Caldwell Fraternal Order of the Moose Lodge #221 and the Belle Valley American Legion Post #641. He was a Cleveland Browns fan. He loved playing the guitar and making music. He was also known to have dabbled in winemaking. Following his retirement, Chico enjoyed spending time at the land with his family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son Carl Anthony “Tony” Petry; sister Cheryl (Junior) Townsend; and niece Nicole Marie Henry.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Connie M. Clark Petry, whom he married December 18, 1976; children Tracy (Charlee) Petry of South Olive, OH, Jason (Paula) Petry, Derek (Denise) Petry, Brandi Petry all of Macksburg, and Shane (Billie) Petry of Marietta; grandchildren Ciarra, Gunnar (Kara), Zayden, and Mazzie Petry, Dustin Creagor, Hunter Petry, Xavier, Havison, and Hudson Petry, Ethan and Lacy Lamp, Kamea Prunty, Kenny Carpenter, and Kinzyn Lutchmansingh; daughter-in-law Ashley Petry Tilton; siblings Jim (Tracy) Petry of Ava, OH, Jeff (Reba) Petry of Ava, Christi (Dale) Henry of Zanesville, OH, Debbie (Jerry) Hall of Ava, and Dave Petry of Caldwell. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends for visitation Wednesday, March 1, 2023, from 2:00 to 7:00 PM at the Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724. A funeral service will conclude visitation Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 7:00 PM in the Chandler Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. William Pickenpaugh officiating. Cremation will be observed following services at the Funeral Home. Please join us in remembering Chico by visiting his memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net.

