Obituary: Rothwell, Dorothy (Dottie)

Dorothy Rothwell (Dottie), 90, of Vienna, died February 25, 2023, at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Dorothy was born November 13, 1932, in Clarksburg, WV, to the late Arlest E. and Sarah A. Hickenbottom NcNemar. She leaves behind her husband of 72 years, Leslie (Les) Rothwell, and three children, Kathy Packer (Ron), Leslie Goudy (Terry), and Michael Rothwell (Sharon), as well as 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Dottie was in the Parkersburg High School graduating class of 1950. She was a lifelong member of the Xi Alpha Phi chapter of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and earned the Order of the Rose honor. Dottie and Les started Rothwell’s Cleaners in 1953, known today as The Guard Cleaning Company, and their family continues to run the business today. She attended Stout Memorial United Methodist Church.

The service will be held at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1st, with Reverend John Downs officiating. Burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be at Leavitt’s from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28th.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that Memorials be made to House Calls Hospice, Camden-Clark Memorial Hospital, 417 Grand Park Drive, #204, Parkersburg, WV 26105.

