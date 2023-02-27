Obituary: Strong, Roger Lee

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Feb. 27, 2023
Roger Lee Strong, 74, of Elizabeth, WV, peacefully passed away Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 6, 1949, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Okey J. Strong and Merle M. Fought Strong.

Roger attended the 14th Avenue Gospel Mission Church and the Mineral Wells Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. Roger was formerly employed at Ravens Metals and Badger Lumber; he most recently worked as a welder and retired from Northwest Pipe Co.

Roger is survived by his loving wife, Mona Springston Strong; a daughter, Stephanie Archer; a sister, Wilma Snider; two brothers, Russell Strong (Linda) and Donnie Strong; brothers-in-law, Jeff (Jane Ann) Springston, Rev. Tom (Carole) Gribble; sisters in law, Mary (Steve) Humphries, Deloris Gribble, Sue Gribble, and Bonnie Gribble; grandchildren, Tylor Coplin, Haley Ray Archer; great-grandson, Axle Lockhart; several nieces and nephews and numerous friends.

In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by his sister Doris M. Johnson; three brothers-in-law, Dale Gribble, Denzil Gribble, and Mark Gribble; sister-in-law, Carol Ann Gribble.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, with Reverend Tom Gribble officiating. Burial will follow at K of P Cemetery, Elizabeth, WV. Visitation will take place 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Wednesday, March 1, 2023, and one hour prior to services Thursday at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Strong family.

