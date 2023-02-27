One lane set to close for road repair on I-77

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A portion of Interstate 77 will be closed for a slip repair.

Beginning Tuesday, February 28, the right lane will be closed northbound at milepost 169.

Work will be between 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. but the lane will remain closed 24/7 while the project is completed.

The interstate will be restricted to 16 feet.

The weather could cause changes to the work schedule, but the project is set to be completed by Thursday, March 23.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.