One lane set to close for road repair on I-77

Project set to be completed by March 23
lane closure
lane closure(MGN)
By Carrie Rose
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A portion of Interstate 77 will be closed for a slip repair.

Beginning Tuesday, February 28, the right lane will be closed northbound at milepost 169.

Work will be between 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. but the lane will remain closed 24/7 while the project is completed.

The interstate will be restricted to 16 feet.

The weather could cause changes to the work schedule, but the project is set to be completed by Thursday, March 23.

