Parkersburg Area Community Foundation searching for “hidden gems” for their 60th anniversary

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This year marks the 60th Anniversary of the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation. In commemoration of their diamond anniversary, the P.A.C.F. is searching for hidden gems in the greater Parkersburg area community.

P.A.C.F. Executive Director Judie Sjostedt said these “hidden gems” would be members of the community who represent the Foundation’s values of partnering, learning, generosity, inclusiveness, and integrity through small acts of kindness.

“These may be people like the next door neighbor who takes his or her elderly neighbor to go grocery shopping or to the doctor’s office,” Sjostedt said. “It might be someone who always works to make sure that newcomers at work are included in the activities and things that happen. But we thought as part of our 60th anniversary efforts that we would recognize those just every day individuals who are making life better for all of us here and whose actions are helping to weave our community together.

Sjostedt said all nominees will be recognized in some way. A select number of the nominees will also be honored as Anniversary Gems and receive additional recognition. The Anniversary Gems will receive a gift certificate redeemable at select PACF partner locations and the ability to direct a mini-grant to one of the P.A.C.F. funds of their choice.

Nominations can be made online or in person, up until April 15, through the P.A.C.F. website.

