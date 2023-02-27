Three arrested in connection with area thefts

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - Three people have been taken into custody following the execution of a search warrant in Athens County.

Arrested were Chaz-Michael E. Jones, Crystal J. McCoy, and Douglas C. Stobart.

According to a statement from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were led to a home on Roy Avenue in The Plains area. While there, deputies were given consent to search a vehicle on the property. After finding items that appeared to be related in theft cases, the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force was contacted and a search warrant was obtained.

Sheriff Smith states, “During the search warrant, items linked to three separate cases were located and collected as evidence. Deputies also seized suspected methamphetamine, large amounts of paraphernalia, and drug abuse instruments as a result of the search.”

Jones, 31, of The Plains was charged with Receiving Stolen Property (F5). McCoy, 34, of Athens was charged with Receiving Stolen Property (F5). Stobart, 33, of Glouster was arrested and held for the Ohio Adult Parole Authority.

In addition to these charges, more may be submitted before the Grand Jury in this case.

Sheriff Smith expressed gratitude for help with this case to the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, Athens County Prosecuting Attorney Keller J. Blackburn, Chief Investigator Jay Barrett, Investigators with the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, and Deputies with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.

The Southeast Major Crimes Task Force is part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Organized Crime Investigation Commission and is comprised of representatives of the Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs, and Athens County Sheriff’s Offices; the Marietta, Belpre, Glouster, Middleport, McConnelsville and Nelsonville Police Departments; the Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs, and Athens County Prosecutor’s Offices; and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

