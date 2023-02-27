U.S. Route 33 Widening Project moving forward

U.S. Route 33 will be widening from two lanes to four.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Some new steps are being taken to make a route in Southeast Ohio safer and better for the public.

A project to widen U.S. Route 33 in Southeast Ohio is moving forward. The route will be moving from a two-lane highway to a four-lane.

Meigs County developmental director, Perry Varnadoe says that this move will not only help in moving traffic, but will be safer for the public. As Varnadoe says that the route is known for being dangerous to the public and has caused many head-on crashes.

“It’s not only for the transportation aspect of it but there’s been numerous accidents along the road. And this will be a big benefit for the whole region in terms of safety and access. And this step by O.D.O.T. is much appreciated and long overdue. A big thing for Southeast Ohio,” says Varnadoe.

Varnadoe says he wants to thank all of those who helped get through project moving forward. This includes Ohio Department of Transportation District 10 and Representative Jay Edwards from the transportation advisory committee.

