Vienna man recognized as W.Va. “History Hero”

CHARLESTON W.Va. (WTAP) - 32 “History Heroes” were recognized for West Virginia History Day in Charleston on February 23rd.

Among those recognized as a History Hero was Roger Nedeff of Vienna.

Nedeff is on the board of directors of the Wood County Historical Society, where he helps preserve and promote regional history.He’s also the resident historian at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church, where he has written a history of the parish and translated nearly half a century of Baptismal records from Latin to English.

Nedeff said he was honored to be recognized as a History Hero, though the experience was humbling.

“When you think about those great winners of the past, and to be considered in the same class as those guys, those folks, it’s just an incredible, incredible honor,” Nedeff said. “And I really feel unworthy, but I’m grateful for the recognition and the appreciation.”

To take a look at regional history, Nedeff encourages Wood County residents to visit the historical Phelps Tavenner House at 2401 Camden Avenue, which houses the Historical Society’s research center.

