West Virginia American Water expresses interest in purchasing Wood County Public Service Districts

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia American Water is considering purchasing the public service districts in Wood County.

During the Feb 27 Wood County Commission meeting, commission president Blair Couch revealed that he was recently contacted by West Virginia American Water. The company that currently provides water and sewage service to over 500,000 West Virginians expressed interest in the possibility of purchasing the five public service districts the county oversees. Those districts are Lubeck, Claywood, Boaz, Mineral Wells, and Union Williams.

Couch said that, if West Virginia American Water proceeds to purchase the public service districts, those districts’ customers may see changes to their rates. “I’m unsure what the rate increase would be,” Couch said. “I know that Union Williams PSD has one of the lowest water rates in the state, so it would be a significant increase for them. But the other PSDs, I’m unfamiliar with their rates. It could be a savings; it could be an increase.”

Couch said the commission is far from making a decision. He said they will need more information to ensure that whatever ultimately happens is the best outcome for Wood County residents.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.