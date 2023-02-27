Wood Co. man received one to five years incarceration

Tyler Morrison will be sentenced to one to five years of incarceration over a possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver charge.
Tyler Morrison will be sentenced to one to five years of incarceration over a possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver charge.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Wood County man is being sentenced after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance charge.

Tyler Morrison pled guilty to a possession of a controlled substance charge back on December 22, 2022.

At the sentencing hearing Monday afternoon, Wood Co. circuit judge, Robert Waters ruled that Morrison would be sentenced to one to five years incarceration.

Morrison’s attorney argued that Morrison should be provided with alternative sentencing — with either probation or home confinement — and for him to seek treatment. Wood Co. prosecuting attorney, Charlotte Dauphin says that Morrison’s arrest history is something that shouldn’t warrant alternative.

As he has been arrested in 2016, 2017 and 2018 — and is still on parole for the 2018 charge. Waters ruled in favor of the state, Morrison was remanded into the state’s custody.

“With the event given his criminal record compiled over a short period of time I don’t see any alternative than incarceration,” says Waters. “So, probation and hope that fine will be denied and concurrent sentences be denied. He will serve the sentence consecutively.”

Along with the one to five years of incarceration, zero days credit will be added to the sentencing. And the incarceration will run consecutively with his first three offenses.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Norton Mugshot
UPDATE: Woman dead, man in custody following police standoff in Mercer Co.
Union president addresses strike.
Union workers strike amid contract dispute
Three arrested in connection with area thefts
The group is looking for items that give a glimpse of life in Ravenswood in 2023.
A time capsule is being put together in Ravenswood
Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine

Latest News

Morgan Local superintendent responds to strike notice from Local 51 union
Morgan Local superintendent responds to strike notice from O.A.P.S.E. Local 51 union
ation.
Mason Man Sentenced for Child Pornography
P.A.C.F. searches for "hidden gems"
Parkersburg Area Community Foundation searching for “hidden gems” for their 60th anniversary
U.S. Route 33 Widening Project moving forward
U.S. Route 33 Widening Project moving forward
West Virginia American Water is considering purchasing the public service districts in Wood...
West Virginia American Water expresses interest in purchasing Wood County Public Service Districts