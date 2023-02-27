Wood Co. man received one to five years incarceration

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Wood County man is being sentenced after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance charge.

Tyler Morrison pled guilty to a possession of a controlled substance charge back on December 22, 2022.

At the sentencing hearing Monday afternoon, Wood Co. circuit judge, Robert Waters ruled that Morrison would be sentenced to one to five years incarceration.

Morrison’s attorney argued that Morrison should be provided with alternative sentencing — with either probation or home confinement — and for him to seek treatment. Wood Co. prosecuting attorney, Charlotte Dauphin says that Morrison’s arrest history is something that shouldn’t warrant alternative.

As he has been arrested in 2016, 2017 and 2018 — and is still on parole for the 2018 charge. Waters ruled in favor of the state, Morrison was remanded into the state’s custody.

“With the event given his criminal record compiled over a short period of time I don’t see any alternative than incarceration,” says Waters. “So, probation and hope that fine will be denied and concurrent sentences be denied. He will serve the sentence consecutively.”

Along with the one to five years of incarceration, zero days credit will be added to the sentencing. And the incarceration will run consecutively with his first three offenses.

