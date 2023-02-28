Kayla Johnson of Warren Elementary receives the 2023 February Jan Dils Golden Apple Award

Kayla Johnson, of Warren Elementary School, is the 2023 February Jan Dils Golden Apple Award...
Kayla Johnson, of Warren Elementary School, is the 2023 February Jan Dils Golden Apple Award winner(Shane King)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - The 2023 February Jan Dils Golden Apple Award was presented to a teacher from Warren Elementary School Tuesday morning.

The winner of 2023 February Golden Apple Award was Cross Category teacher, Kayla Johnson.

Johnson teaches children in grades kindergarten through fourth grade that have special needs.

Johnson has been teaching in the cross-cat classroom for seven years becoming an incredible asset to the Warren campus.

She dedicates her days to her students who vary in their educational needs and disability severity.

She makes sure to spend as much individualized time as possible with each student each and every day.

Johnson shared what it was like to hear her name called as the winner of the Golden Apple Award.

”I was just surprised. they told me it was class picture day. So, I did my hair today. So, we came down and I thought it was class pictures and then you guys started talking and they started saying stuff about cross cat and I realized it was me and I told my aides I was so mad at them for not telling me. But I was completely shocked, and I am just so thankful,” Johnson said.

You can head over to wtap.com and click on the features and contests tab to nominate your favorite teacher.

We will have a more in-depth interview with Johnson on Daybreak next week.

