Kelly’s Closet will hold two week long diaper drive

Kelly's closet will hold a diaper/wipes to help foster parents
By Kheron Alston
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kelly’s closet will hold a two week long diaper & baby wipes drive beginning March 1.

The drive will be held to help foster parents who are struggling to purchase baby needs.

“Foster parents have been coming up to me saying they can’t afford diapers and wipes, Owner, Kelly Polinsky said.

Diapers are an expense that have to be provided everyday if you are raising a child and Polinsky understands that.

“Diapers especially, diapers and wipes are a need, a necessity they’re not something you can decide that I’ll do without that this month for the foster and kinship care givers. With the state of the economy diapers can range anywhere depending on the amount of diapers in the package, to the size of the diaper in the package you can be paying anywhere from $20-$80,” Polinsky said.

Baby needs can be donated to The Bodega, Kelly’s Closet, or Play It Again Sports during hours of operation. The diaper drive will end March 15.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three arrested in connection with area thefts
Wood Co. man received one to five years incarceration
Wood Co. man received one to five years incarceration
U.S. Route 33 Widening Project moving forward
U.S. Route 33 Widening Project moving forward
Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine
Scores from November 30
Upcoming high school basketball playoff breakdown

Latest News

Local 51 union members set to strike in Morgan Local School District
Local 51 union members set to strike on March 1
An event to honor Vietnam War Veterans will be taking place at the Marietta College recreation...
Vietnam Homecoming event at Dyson Baudo Center on March 29
WVU-P hosting Adult Mental Health courses for Green Bandana Initiative
WVU-P hosting Adult Mental Health courses for Green Bandana Initiative
Reach United
Reach United will host their second annual ‘Reach the Streets’ block party
River City Blues Festival to be held at Lafayette Hotel
River City Blues Festival to be held at Lafayette Hotel