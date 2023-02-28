Kelly’s Closet will hold two week long diaper drive

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kelly’s closet will hold a two week long diaper & baby wipes drive beginning March 1.

The drive will be held to help foster parents who are struggling to purchase baby needs.

“Foster parents have been coming up to me saying they can’t afford diapers and wipes, Owner, Kelly Polinsky said.

Diapers are an expense that have to be provided everyday if you are raising a child and Polinsky understands that.

“Diapers especially, diapers and wipes are a need, a necessity they’re not something you can decide that I’ll do without that this month for the foster and kinship care givers. With the state of the economy diapers can range anywhere depending on the amount of diapers in the package, to the size of the diaper in the package you can be paying anywhere from $20-$80,” Polinsky said.

Baby needs can be donated to The Bodega, Kelly’s Closet, or Play It Again Sports during hours of operation. The diaper drive will end March 15.

