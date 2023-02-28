Local 51 union members set to strike on March 1

MASON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Members of the Ohio Association of Public School Employees Local 51 union in Morgan County are set to strike starting at 12:01 on the morning of March 1.

A statement released by Morgan Local Superintendent Dr. Kristin Barker said that once the strike begins, the district will conduct remote learning for the first three days of the strike.

Union president Tom Quaintance previously told WTAP that the strike is primarily over wages. A statement released by the superintendent said the school board is currently offering a contract that they consider “fair and fiscally responsible.” The raises they are currently proposing fall short of what the union is asking for.

When WTAP reached out to Tom Quaintance about the coming strike, he had this to say:

“I would just like the people to understand that we’re not money hungry. We’d just like to make a decent living. The economic times right now, as everybody says, are unprecedented. Cost of living has gone through the roof. And we’d just like to keep up.”

Negotiations between the school board and the union have been proposed for March 10th.

