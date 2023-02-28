Local 51 union members set to strike on March 1

The strike was announced on Feb. 17.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Members of the Ohio Association of Public School Employees Local 51 union in Morgan County are set to strike starting at 12:01 on the morning of March 1.

A statement released by Morgan Local Superintendent Dr. Kristin Barker said that once the strike begins, the district will conduct remote learning for the first three days of the strike.

Union president Tom Quaintance previously told WTAP that the strike is primarily over wages. A statement released by the superintendent said the school board is currently offering a contract that they consider “fair and fiscally responsible.” The raises they are currently proposing fall short of what the union is asking for.

When WTAP reached out to Tom Quaintance about the coming strike, he had this to say:

“I would just like the people to understand that we’re not money hungry. We’d just like to make a decent living. The economic times right now, as everybody says, are unprecedented. Cost of living has gone through the roof. And we’d just like to keep up.”

Negotiations between the school board and the union have been proposed for March 10th.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three arrested in connection with area thefts
Wood Co. man received one to five years incarceration
Wood Co. man received one to five years incarceration
U.S. Route 33 Widening Project moving forward
U.S. Route 33 Widening Project moving forward
Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine
Scores from November 30
Upcoming high school basketball playoff breakdown

Latest News

An event to honor Vietnam War Veterans will be taking place at the Marietta College recreation...
Vietnam Homecoming event at Dyson Baudo Center on March 29
WVU-P hosting Adult Mental Health courses for Green Bandana Initiative
WVU-P hosting Adult Mental Health courses for Green Bandana Initiative
Reach United
Reach United will host their second annual ‘Reach the Streets’ block party
River City Blues Festival to be held at Lafayette Hotel
River City Blues Festival to be held at Lafayette Hotel