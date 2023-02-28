Mackenzie Mott signs with Centenary University for soccer

Mackenzie Mott signs with Centenary University for soccer
By Ryan Wilson
Feb. 27, 2023
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Parkersburg South High School senior Mackenzie Mott is heading from the Mountain State to the Garden State for her collegiate soccer career.

Mott has decided she will study at Centenary University to become an FBI agent, as also play soccer for the Lady Cyclones. She held her signing ceremony with her friends and family on Monday.

Mott was a successful goalie and midfielder for the Parkersburg South Lady Patriots, as they reached two state championship games in her career. She says she will miss the fun times she had with her teammates and coaches.

Mackenzie says she will work hard to become the player she wants to be at the next level.

