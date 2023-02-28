Obituary: Blanton, Lenora Emogene Reed

Lenora Emogene Reed Blanton (Jean), 89, of Belpre, went to be with the Lord on February 26, 2023, surrounded by her family in her home.

Jean was born May 3, 1933, in Pennsboro, WV, and was the daughter of the late Martin Luther and Rosella Meredith Mossor.

Jean had worked as a secretary for the Salvation Army in her earlier years. She also worked in the grandparent program as a teacher’s aid for 10 years in Tyler County, WV. She was a member of the Calvary Community Church in Belpre, where she sang in the choir. Prior to her moving to Belpre, she was a member of the Middlebourne Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and was a Sunday School Teacher. In addition to her church activities, she enjoyed reading, writing poetry, crossword puzzles, and quilting, but most of all, she loved spending time with her kids, her many grandchildren, and her special friends, Dixie and Louise. Jean was such an inspirational and genuine person. She devoted herself to her family, her church, her friends, and her community. She was the sweetest, kindest, and most caring soul, and she will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her.

Jean is survived by her children Pam Smith (George) of Ponce De Leon, FL, Andy Reed (Linda) of Elizabeth, WV, and Sandi Archer (Bob) of Mineral Wells, WV; grandchildren Leslie Swinsinski (Andy) of Grove City, OH, Jaimie Poole and Joe Smith of Dayton, OH, Matt Wright and Cassie Lewis of Ponce De Leon, FL, Casey Archer of Middlebourne, WV, Robby Archer of Middlebourne, WV, Kelly Myer (Jeremy) of West Union, WV, Justin Ellis (Sarah) of SC and Ryan Payne of TN; 28 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Lester Reed, in 1996 and her second husband, Gene Blanton. Also preceded in death by; infant son Lester Gene; brothers Don and Carl Mossor; sisters Geneva Reed, Naomi Cunningham, and Maxine Lewis; son-in-law Bill Wright.

Funeral services will be 11 am Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the Calvary Community Church, with Rev. Kenneth E. Fullerton officiating. The burial will be 2 pm Thursday at the Smith Cemetery near Middlebourne.

Visitation will be from 4-7 Wednesday at Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre and from 10-11 am Thursday at the church.

