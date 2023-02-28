Obituary: Conner, Mary Elizabeth

Mary Elizabeth Conner, 69, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away on February 26, 2023.  Mary was born in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of Mable L. and Robert A. Anderson.

She was a homemaker that enjoyed crocheting and sewing.

Mary is survived by her three children Barbara DeCamp of NC, William Morris (Donna) of WV, and Anthony Morris of IN.

She is preceded in death by both of her parents, Mable and Robert Anderson.

Per the family, there will be no services at this time.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

