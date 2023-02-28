Obituary: Heiss, Robert “Bob” George

Robert “Bob” George Heiss, 85, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on September 10, 1937, to William and Marcella Rauch Heiss in Waterford, Ohio.

Robert attended Waterford High School and was later the owner and operator of Heiss Brothers Inc. for over 50 years in Marietta, Ohio. Throughout his career, he built over 1000 homes both in and around the Mid-Ohio Valley. He was a member of the Washington County Home Builders Association. Robert enjoyed hunting, farming, Vegas, and raising his kids and grandkids. Bob was raised on his family farm, which later became Heiss Hollow which was his passion involving family and friends. Robert was a hard worker that gave back to his community.

Robert is survived by his four children, Teresa (Pat) Huck, Cindy Bosner (Orville Perine), Sherri (Erin) Pottmeyer, and Kevin (Dianne) Heiss; grandchildren Keith (Amy), Shawn (Jennifer), Dustin (Mary Beth), Brent Huck, Ted Martin, Kay Munnell, Taylor, Travis Pottmeyer, Kaitlin (Dean) Miller, Ethan, Nicholas, Katie, and Braden Heiss; great-grandchildren Cannon, Greyson, Kinley, Carter, Evelyn, Colton, Callum Huck, and Declan Miller; siblings Joan (John) Hickman and Mary (Charlie) Campbell.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Heiss; his son Robert “Bobbie” William Heiss Jr., granddaughter Tiffany Martin; and siblings Billy Heiss, Rita Mae Leopold, Edith Lauer, Kenneth, Jack, and Ronnie Heiss.

Funeral Mass will be on Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption at 10:00 am. Visitation will take place from 1:00-8:00 pm on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley and Peoples Funeral Homes, with a Vigil at 3:00 pm. Burial will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park. The family would like to invite everyone to attend a meal at the church basement following the burial.

The family would like to thank his caregivers, David, Connie, Barb, Cynthia, Jennifer, and others, for their attentive and loving care.

Cawley and Peoples Funeral Homes are honored to serve the Heiss family and offer online condolences by visiting their website at www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by following their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.