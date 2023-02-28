Obituary: LaBarre, William Edward (Bill)

William Edward (Bill) LaBarre of Marietta passed away at his home at 1:52 AM Saturday, February 25, 2023, surrounded by his family. Bill was born on March 1, 1948, to Dr. Joseph and Evelyn LaBarre. He was a 1966 graduate of Marietta High School and a 1970 graduate of Marietta College. His career in commercial construction included 13 years with Pat Minnite at Partitions, Inc. of Parkersburg and Marietta. He later started his own construction firm, Cadre Construction, in 1982 and retired in 2008.

Bill married his elementary school beauty, Lynne Ehnot LaBarre, on January 25, 1969. Together they had three children, William (Billy), LaBarre (Tammy), Scott LaBarre (Mary), and Amy LaBarre (Tom Fury). His grandchildren include Zachary, Owen, and Justin LaBarre; Meaghen (Kyle) and Matthew LaBarre; twins Jacob and Joshua Thornton; and great-grandson Ezra Thornton.

In addition to his wife Lynne, he is survived by children Scott and Amy, his sister Debbie Zoller (Steve), and sister-in-law Vivian LaBarre.

He was preceded in death by his oldest son, Billy LaBarre, his parents, his brother Joseph LaBarre, in-laws Joe and June Ebnot, and his beloved collie Hannah.

Bill was a loving husband and father who lived his life the way he wanted. He was a gregarious and generous friend, and he loved cooking and traveling. He was a mediocre golfer who earned his place on The Team from Hell in many Marietta Chamber Golf outings. A special memory shared by his golfing buddies was his first and only round of golf at the famed Pebble Beach golf course near Monterey, CA, where he ingloriously missed the tee-off time on the first hole before convincing the starter to permit him to catch up on the first green.

In his most recent years, Bill enjoyed visiting with friends, spending time on his iPad, watching and talking back to The Five, reading, and enjoying the view from the swing on his front porch. He leaves behind his beloved felines, Gigi and Bailey.

The family acknowledges the care and compassion extended to Bill by Dr. Kelli Cawley, the nurses and caregivers of Marietta Home Health Care and Hospice, and the staff of Belpre Landings and Harmar Place.

The family will greet friends on Friday (Mar. 3) from 5 until 7 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill’s memory will be appreciated to: Marietta Home Health & Hospice, American Diabetes Association or American Heart Association.

