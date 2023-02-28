Obituary: Ward, Kenneth A.

Kenneth A. Ward, 92, of Pamplin, VA, formerly of Washington County, passed away Sunday, February 26, 2023, at his home.

Kenneth was born on April 30, 1930, in Washington County to Noah and Ethel Ward.

He graduated from Lawrence High School.

He married Mary Jane Joy on March 20, 1949.

Kenneth was a longtime member of the Church of Christ.

Kenneth will be deeply missed by children Janet Ford of Cape Coral, FL, Steve (Phyllis) Ward of New Matamoras, Marilyn (Denver) Gorrell of Marietta, David Ward I of Waynesboro, VA; and Sherry Waterman of Marietta; 17 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; special friend and caregiver for several years Patsy Price.

In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane Ward; son Barry Ward; daughters, Kathy Morris and Joan Plessinger; great-grandson Zachary Waterman; sisters Mabel Thomas, Anna Hoff, Olive Theobald, and Ruth Reynolds; brothers Earl Ward, Clark Ward, and Ray Ward.

Friends may call Saturday, March 4th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta. Funeral services will follow a 1 p.m. with Packy Beaver officiating. Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Park. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

