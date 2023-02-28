Police: Man tips waitress for meal before robbing Waffle House

Police said a suspect robbed a Waffle House after eating a meal and paying for it there.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TULSA (Gray News) – Oklahoma police said a man was arrested after he paid for a meal and even tipped the waitress before deciding to rob a Waffle House.

The Tulsa Police Department made a post on Facebook saying officers responded to a call for an armed robbery just before noon on Thursday.

On the way to the restaurant, officers said they saw what appeared to be the suspect running southbound along a retaining wall of the highway. Police later identified him as Victor DonJuan Medina.

Authorities took Medina into custody and recovered a gun he was carrying.

During an investigation, police said they found out Medina ate at the Waffle House before the robbery. He paid for his meal and even tipped the waitress before pulling a gun on an employee, demanding cash from the register and running out.

Police said Medina was charged with robbery with a firearm.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

