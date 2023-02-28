Reach United will host their second annual ‘Reach the Streets’ block party

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Reach United will host their second annual block party on March 18 at 1226 Lynn St.

They are hoping to reach out to those in the community who need help.

”We just believe that the world can be a terrible, ugly place and so we have this burden to go out and show people that everyone is not evil. There is love, there is still compassion and there is help available if you do need it. We just have always been proactive about trying to go after people instead of waiting for them to come to us,” Pastor, Tim Craft said.

Craft says the block party isn’t just for Reach United, they are also open to other churches and services coming together to create something greater.

Westbrook health services and other local businesses will be available at the block party to all who attend.

