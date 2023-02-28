River City Blues Festival to be held at Lafayette Hotel

The event will be hosted at the Lafayette Hotel in Marietta.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The 30th Annual River City Blues is set to take place on March 17th and 18th at the Lafeyette Hotel in Marietta.

Organized by the Blues, Jazz, and Folk Music Society of the Mid-Ohio Valley, the festival will feature The Nighthawks, the Ghost Town Blues Band and John Primer and the Real Deal Blues Band, among other artists.

Area hotels will be offering special discounts for the festival. You can find more information about the festival at the B.J.F.M website.

