Road closure during the day for tree removal

By Carrie Rose
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Portion of Dupont Road (WV 892) will be closed during the day beginning March 1 for tree removal.

According to the WV Division of Highways, District 3, the road will be closed just north of the intersection of Wood County Route 11, New England Ridge Road for about a half mile.

Crews will be removing hazardous trees from along the road during the day from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The removal and road closure will only be during the day. Motorists are asked to utilize the detour onto WV 68.

Inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the length of the project. The project is scheduled to be completed on March 3.

