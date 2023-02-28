State Auditor McCuskey announces run for governor

W.Va. Auditor J.B. McCuskey
W.Va. Auditor J.B. McCuskey
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia State Auditor JB McCuskey has announced that he is running for governor.

McCuskey, a Harrison County native who lives in Charleston, is currently in his second term as State Auditor, first being elected in 2016.

Before being elected state auditor, McCuskey served two termed in the House of Delegates and practiced law in Charleston.

He joins a growing list of people running for governor, including Del. Moore Capito and Secretary of State Mac Warner.

