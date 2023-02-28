Student Athlete of the Week: Georgie Inman

SAW: Georgie Inman
SAW: Georgie Inman(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Georgie Inman, a senior volleyball and basketball player for the Williamstown Lady yellowjackets is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

As a dual sport athlete, Georgie knows that being a student athlete is a big responsibility and it brings the best out of her in athletics and academics.

In her senior season, Georgie has stepped up as the leader for the Lady Jackets basketball team.

Georgie plans to go to Kent State after graduation to study interior design.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three arrested in connection with area thefts
Wood Co. man received one to five years incarceration
Wood Co. man received one to five years incarceration
U.S. Route 33 Widening Project moving forward
U.S. Route 33 Widening Project moving forward
Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine
Scores from November 30
Upcoming high school basketball playoff breakdown

Latest News

Mackenzie Mott signs with Centenary University for soccer
Mackenzie Mott signs with Centenary University
Mackenzie Mott signs with Centenary University
Mackenzie Mott signs with Centenary University for soccer
Scores from November 30
Upcoming high school basketball playoff breakdown
Marietta March Madness
Marietta College Pioneers Women’s Basketball team receives NCAA Tournament bid