Student Athlete of the Week: Georgie Inman

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Georgie Inman, a senior volleyball and basketball player for the Williamstown Lady yellowjackets is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

As a dual sport athlete, Georgie knows that being a student athlete is a big responsibility and it brings the best out of her in athletics and academics.

In her senior season, Georgie has stepped up as the leader for the Lady Jackets basketball team.

Georgie plans to go to Kent State after graduation to study interior design.

