Vietnam Homecoming event at Dyson Baudo Center on March 29

An event to honor Vietnam War Veterans will be taking place at the Marietta College recreation center.(Washington Co. Veterans Service Commission)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Vietnam War veterans ceremony will be held near the end of March at the Marietta College recreation center.

The Washington County Veterans Service Commission will be hosting a Vietnam Homecoming event at the Dyson Baudo Center on March 29th. The event will be going on from 6 to 8 p.m.

There will be food and live music by the band of brothers and the event is open to the public to join.

