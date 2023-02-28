Vietnam Homecoming event at Dyson Baudo Center on March 29
An event to honor Vietnam War Veterans will be taking place at the Marietta College recreation center.
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Vietnam War veterans ceremony will be held near the end of March at the Marietta College recreation center.
The Washington County Veterans Service Commission will be hosting a Vietnam Homecoming event at the Dyson Baudo Center on March 29th. The event will be going on from 6 to 8 p.m.
There will be food and live music by the band of brothers and the event is open to the public to join.
