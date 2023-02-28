Vietnam Homecoming event at Dyson Baudo Center on March 29

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Vietnam War veterans ceremony will be held near the end of March at the Marietta College recreation center.

The Washington County Veterans Service Commission will be hosting a Vietnam Homecoming event at the Dyson Baudo Center on March 29th. The event will be going on from 6 to 8 p.m.

There will be food and live music by the band of brothers and the event is open to the public to join.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.