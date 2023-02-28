WVU-P hosting Adult Mental Health courses for Green Bandana Initiative

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia University at Parkersburg wants to have a group of students prepared to help those dealing with mental health concerns.

The commuter college is hosting adult mental health courses as a part of the Green Bandana Initiative.

The initiative is a training campaign aimed to help with seeing the signs of mental health concerns and being able to help those in need.

“Yes, so they talk about different new basic exercises that students can do just to kind of bring themselves down if they’re having a stressful day,” says criminal justice assistant professor, Andrew Walker. “But they’re also encouraging students to take part in evidence-based trainings and nationally recognized trainings. So, there’s one for suicide prevention, which is called ‘Q.P.R.’ And there’s another one that we’ll be hosting here which is ‘Mental Health First Aid.’”

According to officials, one in four adults deal with a diagnosable mental health disorder every given year.

Walker says that doing early intervention and knowing how to help those dealing with mental health concerns is an important step in helping others.

