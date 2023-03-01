Artists at SW Resources created mosaics that are being displayed at Artsbridge

By Sarah Coleman
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mosaics are being displayed at Artsbridge through the end of the month...

Artists at SW Resources put together the mosaics that show everything from nature to buildings and even activities like golfing and fishing.

Executive Director of Artsbridge, Lyndsay Dennis, talked about how the artists created the magnficent pictures.

“They actually create these with little tiny pieces of paper, and they put them all together. They use a picture as inspiration, so from far back it looks like a photograph but if you step up close you can see all the tiny little minute details that goes into creating these pieces,” said Dennis.

Arstbridge is open Monday through Thursday from 9:30 am to 4 pm for the rest of the month.

An extra viewing opportunity will be Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm.

