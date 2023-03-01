Biden to help mark Department of Homeland Security’s 20th anniversary

President Joe Biden arrives on the South Lawn of the White House after spending the weekend at...
President Joe Biden arrives on the South Lawn of the White House after spending the weekend at his Wilmington, Del., home, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Gray News) - President Joe Biden will deliver remarks Wednesday at a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the creation of the Department of Homeland Security.

The event, hosted by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, will feature performances and special guests, the agency said.

The department came into being in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Eleven days after the attacks, Pennsylvania Gov Tom Ridge was appointed the director of what was then the Office of Homeland Security in the White House. The office was created to help safeguard the country against terrorism and respond to any future attacks.

With the passage of the Homeland Security Act by Congress in November 2002, the Department of Homeland Security formally came into being, opening its doors as an agency on March 1, 2003.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three arrested in connection with area thefts
U.S. Route 33 Widening Project moving forward
U.S. Route 33 Widening Project moving forward
The Fleming family wants to keep the focus on Gretchen going
The Fleming family wants to keep the focus on Gretchen going
Wood Co. man received one to five years incarceration
Wood Co. man received one to five years incarceration
Scores from November 30
Upcoming high school basketball playoff breakdown

Latest News

Have you ever been ripped off by someone and were so mad you wanted to take them to small...
Man convicted on felony drug charges
Deshawn Thomas is accused of killing a man in the 700 block of N. Tucker Boulevard in downtown...
St. Louis man charged in execution-style shooting death caught on camera
FILE - Syringes with vaccines are prepared at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California...
COVID-19 conspiracies soar after latest report on origins
The TikTok startup page is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
TikTok sets new default time limits for minors
Back-to-back winter storms are pummeling California and leaving people stranded. (CNN, KCRA,...
Back-to-back storms pummel California, West Coast