Cabin Fever Fest returns

11 hours of live music beginning at noon
(Taylor Guitars)
By Carrie Rose
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Pomeroy will be filled with the sounds of live music performances on Saturday.

The annual Cabin Fever Festival will go for 11 hours starting at noon on Saturday in the Village of Pomeroy on Main Street.

The downtown merchants will be open during the day while a lineup of area talent performs.

In addition to local restaurants, food trucks will be on the river front.

The schedule of performers for the event include: Andy Milliken, noon, Court Grill; Nolan Colins, noon, Brickhouse Apothecary; Steve Zarate, 1 p.m., Court Grill; Dan Canterbury, 1 p.m., Brickhouse Apothecary; Megan Bee, 2 p.m., River Roasters Coffee Co.; The Lonesome Drifters, 2 p.m., Court Grill; Ben Davis, Jr., 3 p.m., River Roasters Coffee Co.; Mitchel and Marcy, 3 p.m., Court Grill; Nick Michael, 4 p.m., Court Grill; Brent Patterson, 5 p.m., Court Grill; Dwight Holsopple, Jr., 6 p.m., Court Grill; Next Level, 7 p.m., Court Grill; Laurie Mae, 8 p.m., Court Grill; Jake Dunn, 9 p.m., Court Grill; Renee Stewart Band, 10 p.m., Court Grill.

There is no charge for the performances.

