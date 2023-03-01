Former marching band director is honored at board of education meeting

A member of the governor's cabinet presented a check for Parkersburg South's marching band.
A member of the governor's cabinet presented a check for Parkersburg South's marching band.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - At Tuesday night’s Wood County Board of Education meeting, a former Parkersburg South marching band director was honored.

Thomas Eschbacher was recently inducted into the state’s marching band director hall of fame. Due to his induction, his widow was presented with a $1,000 check, which she chose to give to Parkersburg South’s marching band.

A member of the governor’s cabinet presented the check.

At the beginning of the meeting, Parkersburg South’s saxophone quartet played a song in Eschbacher’s honor.

