Jersey Mike’s is supporting the Humane Society of Parkersburg during their Month of Giving

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Vienna Jersey Mike’s Subs will be supporting the Humane Society of Parkersburg this month.

As part of Jersey Mike’s “Month of Giving” the HSOP will receive funds from when you round up your total or leave a donation in the donation bins that will be placed in the store.

On their Day of Giving, which is March 29th, the HSOP will receive 100% of the sales from Jersey Mike’s.

The donations will go a long way according to Executive Director Gary McIntyre.

“That money will come back to the shelter and be used for direct animal care. Things like food, littler, surgery for spay and neuter; to make sure the animals are ready to go home,” said McIntyre.

On the Day of Giving, the humane society plans on having some animals at Jersey Mike’s for people to meet and hopefully adopt.

