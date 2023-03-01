Man convicted on felony drug charges

Jury deliberates just 13 minutes
By Carrie Rose
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One man has been convicted by a Gallia County jury on drug charges.

Gallia Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren stated that Miguel Myers, 25, of Charleston, West Virginia was convicted for second degree felony counts of Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound and Trafficking in a Fentanyl Related Compound. Myers had 17.7302 grams of fentanyl.

In the one day trial held yesterday, the jury took 13 minutes to deliberate and returned guilty verdicts on both counts.

Myers could be sentenced to a maximum of 12 years in prison.

Holdren noted the State would be seeking the maximum sentence.

Myers is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Margaret Evans on March 22 at 8:30 a.m.

