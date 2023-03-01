One person is dead following a one-vehicle crash in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) - One person is dead following a one-vehicle crash on County Road 130 around 7:40 Wednesday morning.

Steven Craig, 34, of Patriot, Ohio was traveling northbound on County Road 130 when the car when off the right side of the roadway and overturned in the creek, according to a news release by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Craig was pronounced dead on the scene by the Gallia County Coroner.

According to the release, County Road 130 was shut down for around 3 hours during the initial investigation but has since re-opened.

The crash remains under investigation.

Other agencies on the scene included: The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, Gallia County EMS, Harrison Township Fire Department, Rio Grande Fire Department, The Gallia County Coroner, Stapleton’s Towing, and Willis Funeral Home.

