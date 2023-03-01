Parkersburg City Council votes to give sworn police officers a raise at first reading

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - At Tuesday night’s Parkersburg City Council meeting, council voted to give police officers a $1.04 hourly raise.

Council members emphasized its importance, pointing to struggles with recruitment and retention in the force. Mayor Joyce said that this is a nationwide issue. Council president Sharon Kuhl said that the Parkersburg Police Department is currently down 10 officers and four officers are waiting to go to the academy who can’t act as police until they go through the academy. Kuhl said that she’s going on her seventh year in council and that, throughout that time, the city has had an issue with police recruitment and retention.

Council member JR Carpenter attempted to pass an amendment that would instead put that money into a contingency fund. This fund isn’t dedicated to anything specific and any action to use that fund would have to go before council. Carpenter said that he’s not against giving police a raise but that council needs to stick to the proposed budget with exceptions for special circumstances such as COVID relief and new positions. He later told WTAP that he’d rather use that money in the contingency fund to incorporate the police raise into the upcoming budget instead. The upcoming budget will go into effect later this year.

This was the ordinance’s first reading so it is up for a second reading at an upcoming council meeting.

Also at the meeting, the proposed 2023 2024 budget was announced. An official told WTAP that it should be posted on the city’s website Wednesday morning.

Mayor Joyce highlighted parts of the budget at the meeting.

Council also voted to pass an ordinance that would get rid of a time limit to rebuild on a non-conforming lot. To clarify, according to Carpenter, a non-conforming lot is a lot that doesn’t have enough space to build a structure while abiding by code. AKA the structure wouldn’t leave enough space between other houses, sidewalks, etc. A conforming lot has enough space to abide by code.

Carpenter explained to WTAP that, if a house on a non-conforming lot is damaged, property owners have two years after demolition to rebuild on that lot. However, it must be rebuilt to the exact same footprint as the structure that stood before.

This legislation would get rid of that two year limit. Carpenter told WTAP that the purpose behind this legislation is to increase opportunities for development in Parkersburg. He said that there is estimated to be over 40 nonconforming lots in Parkersburg.

It was the ordinance’s first reading so it is up for a second reading at an upcoming council meeting.

