Parkersburg, Vienna to receive affordable housing funds

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg and Vienna will be receiving funding for affordable housing assistance.

According to a statement from Senator Joe Manchin, the Senate Appropriations Committee announced today more than $34.5 million from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for West Virginia.

From those funds, Parkersburg will be receiving $877,696 from HUD Community Development Block Grant Program. The program is supposed to help provide quality housing and a suitable living environment for residents.

Vienna will receive more than $103,000 from HUD CDBG program.

Parkersburg is set to receive an additional $340,496 from HUD HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME). This funding is meant to assist with a wide range of activities, including building, buying and rehabilitating affordable housing for rent or homeownership or providing direct rental assistance to low-income people.

According to the statement, the funding will specifically support establishing transitional housing for individuals in recovery from substance use disorder, quickly engaging and re-housing West Virginians currently experiencing homelessness and bolstering initiatives that benefit low-income individuals living with HIV/AIDS and their families.

