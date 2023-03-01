Parkersburg, Vienna to receive affordable housing funds

(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Carrie Rose
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg and Vienna will be receiving funding for affordable housing assistance.

According to a statement from Senator Joe Manchin, the Senate Appropriations Committee announced today more than $34.5 million from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for West Virginia.

From those funds, Parkersburg will be receiving $877,696 from HUD Community Development Block Grant Program. The program is supposed to help provide quality housing and a suitable living environment for residents.

Vienna will receive more than $103,000 from HUD CDBG program.

Parkersburg is set to receive an additional $340,496 from HUD HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME). This funding is meant to assist with a wide range of activities, including building, buying and rehabilitating affordable housing for rent or homeownership or providing direct rental assistance to low-income people.

According to the statement, the funding will specifically support establishing transitional housing for individuals in recovery from substance use disorder, quickly engaging and re-housing West Virginians currently experiencing homelessness and bolstering initiatives that benefit low-income individuals living with HIV/AIDS and their families.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three arrested in connection with area thefts
U.S. Route 33 Widening Project moving forward
U.S. Route 33 Widening Project moving forward
The Fleming family wants to keep the focus on Gretchen going
The Fleming family wants to keep the focus on Gretchen going
Scores from November 30
Upcoming high school basketball playoff breakdown
Wood Co. man received one to five years incarceration
Wood Co. man received one to five years incarceration

Latest News

Have you ever been ripped off by someone and were so mad you wanted to take them to small...
Man convicted on felony drug charges
Temperatures could fall below average for the month of March across the northern half of the...
Parkersburg had a warm February, but March may be different
Wood County BOE recognizes former band director
Former band director honored at Wood County BOE meeting
Workers at ProFusion Industries in Marietta have been on strike since February 25.
Workers at ProFusion Industries continue to strike