Scoreboard: February 28, 2023

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

CLASS AA GIRLS REGION I CO-FINALS

Wheeling Central Catholic - 45

Williamstown - 38

Ritchie County - 48

St. Marys - 57

St. Marys will face Petersburg in the opening round of the state tournament on Wednesday, March 8 at 9:30 a.m.

CLASS AA GIRLS REGION IV FINALS

Clay County - 39

Ravenswood - 47

Ravenswood will face Wyoming East in the opening round of the state tournament on Wednesday, March 8 at 1 p.m.

CLASS AAAA BOYS REGION IV SECTION 2 SEMIFINALS

Hurricane - 59

Parkersburg South - 100

St. Albans - 55

Parkersburg - 45

Parkersburg South will face St. Albans in the sectional finals on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m.

NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL

Ohio - 75

Kent State - 82

