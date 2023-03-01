Scoreboard: February 28, 2023
CLASS AA GIRLS REGION I CO-FINALS
Wheeling Central Catholic - 45
Williamstown - 38
Ritchie County - 48
St. Marys - 57
St. Marys will face Petersburg in the opening round of the state tournament on Wednesday, March 8 at 9:30 a.m.
CLASS AA GIRLS REGION IV FINALS
Clay County - 39
Ravenswood - 47
Ravenswood will face Wyoming East in the opening round of the state tournament on Wednesday, March 8 at 1 p.m.
CLASS AAAA BOYS REGION IV SECTION 2 SEMIFINALS
Hurricane - 59
Parkersburg South - 100
St. Albans - 55
Parkersburg - 45
Parkersburg South will face St. Albans in the sectional finals on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m.
NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL
Ohio - 75
Kent State - 82
